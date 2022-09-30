Kind Neighbor Cheers Up Toddler With Some Help From His Pet Chicken

A kind neighbor knew just how to cheer a toddler up when he met the tyke and his mom as they walked near his home in Wellington, Colorado.

Footage posted to TikTok by Peyton Reed on September 18 shows neighbor Dutch bringing his pet chicken over to meet her one-year-old son Graham, after noticing that the kiddo seemed upset.

“We were a block over from our house and the gentleman, Dutch, approached us and asked if my toddler would like to see his pet chicken,” Reed told Storyful.

She said that Graham was apprehensive at first, but “ultimately smiled at the chicken and was interested in it.”

Reed added that she and Dutch spoke for over an hour, discussing childhood development, raising children in nature, and the importance of stepping away from “hustle culture” to enjoy life more.

She said that the wholesome interaction inspired her to try to be more communicative with the people around her. Credit: Peyton Reed via Storyful