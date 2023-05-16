Kimberlé Crenshaw, The Game of Thorn Rosa | MAKERS Moment

Fox joins Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as this year's cover stars
"I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart told the magazine.
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
Omid Scobie, who penned Finding Freedom, entered the witness box in the phone hacking trial against The Mirror on Monday
Bikini season has begun.
Look closely at the footage of The Beatles’ swansong performance on the roof of Apple HQ on January 30, 1969, and you’ll notice a shock of blonde hair nodding with alacrity as they launch into Get Back. Chris O’Dell, to whom the hair belonged (and belongs) to, says it wasn’t just the thrill of this epoch-ending moment she was responding to: “It was freezing cold up there. There was a keen wind blowing and you had to keep moving or numbness would have started to set in. That,” she concludes with
The Duke of York has “no plans to move house” because he has a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge, Windsor.
You can get the look starting at $19.
Kelly Ripa and her three kids Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, recreated an old family photo for Mother's Day, sharing it on Instagram
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
Demi Moore celebrated becoming a new grandma on Mother's day—while rocking a leopard print string bikini.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
Kate Middleton has wowed fans once again, sharing a stunning photo to mark her surprise Eurovision appearance.
She's a vision in the flapper-esque mini.
The stunning property offers a private rooftop terrace with views of the Empire State Building
Gabrielle Union hit the beach in a yellow thong bikini that showed off her toned booty and legs. She works with trainers Gregg Miele and Quinn Fischman.
In Game 7, the Dallas Stars out-play the Seattle Kraken to advance to the Western Conference finals.
"She is a happy child, which is the most important thing to me," Kotb told PEOPLE
The singer dedicated his rendition of Adele's "Skyfall" to his wife and daughter.