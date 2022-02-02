Kim Jong Un's wife makes rare public appearance

Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, on Tuesday (February 1) celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, the North's state-run television KRT showed.

Ri was last seen publicly on September 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.

Kim Kyong Hui was a key figure in the young leader's first years in power, but had disappeared from media after he ordered the execution of her powerful husband, Jang Song Thaek, over treason charges in 2013, before making a surprise comeback six years later.