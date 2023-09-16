Kim Jong Un views Russian nuclear-capable bombers

STORY: North Korea's Kim inspected nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday (September 16) as he continued his official tour of Russia.

He was accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defense minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia's defense ministry said Shoigu showed Kim strategic bombers which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The bombers form the backbone of Russia's nuclear air attack force, it added.

After the aircraft and missiles, Kim inspected the warship of Russia's Pacific fleet in Vladivostok.

The visit comes just days after Kim and President Vladimir Putin held a rare summit that has stoked Western concerns.

The U.S. and South Korea fear the revival of Moscow's friendship with Pyongyang could give Kim access to some of Russia's sensitive missile and other technology.

All while strengthening Russia's military in Ukraine.

Russia has gone out of its way to publicize Kim's visit and drop repeated hints about the prospect of military cooperation.

During Wednesday's (September 13) talks, Kim and Putin discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and Russian help for North Korea's satellite program.

On Friday (September 15), South Korea and the U.S. branded military cooperation between the two countries a violation of U.N. sanctions...

And said that the allies would ensure there is a price to pay.

But it was not immediately clear what - if any - leverage the United States and its Asian allies would have over either Russia or North Korea.

Putin told reporters on Wednesday Russia was "not going to violate anything", but would keep developing relations with North Korea.

Washington has accused Pyongyang of providing arms to Moscow, which has the world's biggest store of nuclear warheads, but it is unclear whether any deliveries have been made.

Pyongyang and Moscow have denied that North Korea could supply arms to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there had not been a plan to sign any formal agreements during the visit.