Kim Jong Un Views Russian Warship and Missiles With Defense Minister Shoigu

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued his military-heavy tour of Russia on Saturday, September 16, visiting a Russian naval yard in Vladivostok and airfield with a defense ministry delegation led by minister Sergei Shogiu.

Shoigu was on hand to greet Kim when he held extensive talks with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Russia’s Far East.

The defense minister has been increasingly visible since surviving the thwarted PMC Wagner mutiny against the military establishment over the summer.

Kim visited the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov in the Ulysses Bay pier at Vladivostok, as well as Knevichi airfield in Primorye, the ministry said.

While on board the Shaposhnikov he observed the Udaloy-class ship’s missile control systems and discussed Kalibr-class cruise missiles and GLONASS, Russia’s alternative to GPS, with Shoigu, the defense ministry said in a Telegram post.

The trip comes as Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea has been increasingly targeted by Ukrainian forces.

Kim had earlier visited Artyom in Primorye, where he was greeted by children in traditional costume, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said.

While in the region he viewed the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, which Russia has deployed in its war in Ukraine, on board the MiG-31I at the Knevichi airfield, also accompanied by the defense minister, Tass reported.

The US Department of State has warned that Kim could be seeking to exchange artillery for missile technology as part of his talks with Moscow.

His meetings with Putin earlier in the week concluded without a major public arms announcement. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful