Kim Jong Un tours Russian flighter jet plant

STORY: Kim visited two aviation facilities in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant and the Yakovlev plant, both units of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is sanctioned by the West over the war in Ukraine. The Gagarin plant is also specifically sanctioned by the United States.

Escorted by Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Kim inspected the assembly workshops at the Gagarin plant where the Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighter and the Su-57 fighter are made, the Russian government said.

Kim inspected workshops where the fuselage compartments and wing assemblies of Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 are made before watching a demonstration flight of the Su–35.

For the United States and its allies, the burgeoning friendship between Kim and Putin is a concern. Washington has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, but it is unclear whether any deliveries have been made.