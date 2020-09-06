Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts.

North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.”

State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country’s main newspaper said that local officials will be “gravely punished” for failing to evacuate residents.