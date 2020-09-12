Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected reconstruction work in a flood-hit area, state media reported on Saturday (September 12).

The country has been hit with several typhoons and its wettest monsoon season, leading to several regions being hit in recent weeks.

State-run television KRT aired a video of Kim looking around a construction site and damaged rice paddies with his top aides.

He was quoted as saying the North Korean economy "has faced trouble and distress at the great damage” caused by the recent series of heavy rains, but was pleased with what he saw of the reconstruction effort.

Having looked at the typhoon damage earlier this week Kim already told members of his own Workers' Party they would have to rethink plans for an economy already struggling with international sanctions and restrictions.