Kim Jong Un calls for nuclear attack readiness

STORY: Kim Jong Un has called North Korea to stand ready to conduct nuclear attacks at any time to deter war.

In Monday comments carried by state media, he accused the U.S. and its ally South Korea of expanding joint military drills involving American nuclear assets.

The same morning state TV released photos of Kim overseeing the North’s latest missile test with his young daughter.

It’s not known when or where the pictures were taken.

State broadcaster KRT aired them a day after South Korea and Japan reported the launch of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile off its east coast.

It’s the latest in a flurry of weapons tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks as the U.S. and the South continue a month of their annual combined military drills.

They include air and sea exercises involving U.S. B-1B strategic bombers.

The North has reacted furiously to the drills, calling them a rehearsal for invasion against it.

In his comments in state media, he was quoted as saying that “the enemies are getting ever more pronounced in their moves for aggression against the DPRK,” and that it requires the North “to bolster up its nuclear wear deterrence exponentially.”