The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's debut on the Yankee Stadium mound sure didn't last long. Babe Ruth, he was not. At least on this night. The two-way phenom got only two outs Wednesday for the Los Angeles Angels during his highly anticipated first pitching appearance in the Bronx. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, was chased after four early walks and charged with a career-worst seven runs in a game that was delayed by rain in the third inning. Making his career-high 12th pitching st