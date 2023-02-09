Killian Hayes with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are all swapping point guards.
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
Jessica Pegula wrote a lengthy story in the Players Tribune revealing the health situation of her mother, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
The Blue Jays and star shortstop Bo Bichette have reportedly come to terms on a multi-year deal.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
“LeBron has the best memory ever,” Channing Frye, a former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, told Yahoo Sports.
BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs officially have a new home. The team announced Tuesday that it will relocate to Brantford, Ont., and play at the Brantford Civic Centre beginning next season. The Bulldogs say in a release that the move was necessitated by impending renovations and the long-term closure of Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre. The arena is also home to the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock and the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Hamilton Honey Ba
Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
A lot of players tend to deliver better fantasy hockey second halves than one might expect. Here are some names worth acquiring who could do just that.
Michael Chandler better watch out with his approach of wanting to deliver excitement when he faces Conor McGregor.
Bichette and the Blue Jays reportedly agreed on an extension that benefits both player and team. Here's what it could mean for future negotiations.
The Wimbledon and US Open runner-up will miss tournaments in Qatar and the UAE
Matthew Tkachuk is averaging almost two points per game since New Year’s Day after notching five Monday.
The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri
The driver was fined and sentenced to prison for bringing a gun to an airport in Mexico. He claims he forgot it was in his luggage.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has spent about $1 billion, if not more, on LIV Golf already.
As persuasive as the LIV billions happened to be, there was a more powerful voice in Justin Rose’s ear, pleading with him to turn down the eight-figure signing-on fee. It came from his younger self and now, in the days after his first victory in four years, the decision not to emulate his contemporaries and so reject the Saudis seems more than worth it.