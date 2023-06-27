Killer Whales Socialize Like 'Kids at the Playground' Off California Coast

A wildlife photographer observed a group of killer whales socializing off the coast of central California, and compared them to “kids at the playground”.

Footage taken by Monterey Bay Whale Watch videographer Evan Brodsky shows the orcas breaching the water alongside one another.

“They socialized like kids at the playground for over 7 hours on the surface and never took a single dive,” he said.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch was hosting researchers with the non-profit California Killer Whale Project.

Brodsky told Storyful the researchers aboard had “never experienced an encounter like this” in over 30 years of studying these animals. Credit: Evan Brodsky | California Killer Whale Project via Storyful