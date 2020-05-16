Killer View: Pair of Orcas Swim Alongside Boat in Northern Ireland During Rare Sighting

Jeremy Rogers was aboard his boat and heading home on May 15 when, much to his surprise, two killer whales broke through the surface of the water and swam alongside him as he cruised down Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland.

Rogers recorded video footage of the pair as they swam next to the boat, and managed to capture the moment one of them dove under the water after wading above the surface for a bit.

Rogers, who is a 47-year-old maintenance worker for Cuan Marine Service, said this was his third sighting of killer whales in the area over the course of his lifetime.

“When we’ve seen them before, they always seemed to be chasing something – but these ones stayed around and were swimming around us,” Rogers told The Irish News.

One of the whales has been named John Co, by conservationists, and can be identified by a notch in his dorsal fin and a missing chunk on his tail fin, according to reports.

Suzanne Beck, a marine biologist with the Agri-Food and Biosciences, said that these whales are part of a west coast community of whales living off the coast of the British Isles. She also acknowledged the rarity of the sighting, adding, “I’ve only managed to see killer whales once in Northern Ireland, and this has been my day job for the past 10 years.” Credit: Jeremy Rogers via Storyful