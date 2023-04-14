“He killed my baby”: A Florida mother's fight to get justice for daughter

A grieving mother is speaking out and trying to get justice for her daughter, who died in a car crash on Christmas Eve of 2021. The person who was driving was under the influence, and the Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in tracking the suspect down. “She loved life and she loved everything in it: animals, trees, nature. She just loved to live,” said Marion Areizaga, who’s still grieving over the loss of her daughter. “She did a lot of volunteer work for Feed the Children.”