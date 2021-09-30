Kilauea Volcano Illuminates Night Sky in Hawaii Amid New Eruptions

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island began erupting anew on September 29, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed.

The agency said that the eruption, which began around 3:20 pm, was within the Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit.

Video shared to Instagram by Nellie shows the night sky glowing orange with the light of Kilauea’s eruption Wednesday night.

In her caption, Nellie wrote that there was a “strong sulfur smell” and fog. Credit: @nellielaan via Storyful