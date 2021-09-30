Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Erupts for First Time in Months

Kilauea, a volcano situated on Hawaii’s Big Island, began to erupt for the first time since May on September 29.

Images released by the United States Geological Survey show lava breaking through Kilauea’s crater, Halemaumau. The USGS issued a red warning as they assessed the hazards.

“The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic and uncertain. HVO continues to monitor the volcano closely and will report any significant changes in future notices,” the USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Kilauea last began to erupt on December 20, 2020. That eruption activity was deemed ceased on May 26 this year.

A major eruption in 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes. Credit: United States Geological Survey via Storyful