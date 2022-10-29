Kid's Sandwich for Mom Features Extra Special Ingredient: 'Leaves From Outside'

A kid in Janesville, Wisconsin, whipped up a sandwich for his mom including one very special ingredient: leaves from the yard.

Video was filmed by LeeAnn Schmidt and posted to TikTok on October 28 shows her five-year-old son proudly presenting her with the sandwich. Schmidt can be seen inspecting its contents, as her son tells her “it’s cheese.”

“It’s cheese and what else?” Schmidt asks him, and he admits that there are also crackers and leaves from outside in the mix.

“Eat it, try it,” he can be heard encouraging his mom. Credit: LeeAnn Schmidt via Storyful