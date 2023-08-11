Kids to receive handmade wooden cars during backpack giveaway
Denver children will receive handmade wooden cars during a backpack giveaway this weekend.
Denver children will receive handmade wooden cars during a backpack giveaway this weekend.
A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention. And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama. It’s a wild scenario, but if it does happen, please remember that you read it here first. This anecdote confirms what I’v
Writer Emme Witt shares what it was like seeking connection, compensation, and intimacy with sugar daddies on "Seeking Arrangement" after her divorce at age 42.
The network is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
The Canadian prime minister says he's "balancing things out" after watching "Barbie" with his son, Xavier.
King Charles announced military appointments for working members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and more
The man says even his kids don't want to go back to Macca's after the unsettling experience at the Brisbane restaurant.
One Trump lawyer wrote that "our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion" that "might hold up the Georgia count in Congress, is from Thomas."
Which she paired with quintessentially oversized J.Lo shades, of course.
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
The model was seen in the stands with other Swifties rather than in a VIP tent, fueling speculation among fans that the two had fallen out.
Arkady Volozh, cofounder of Russian internet giant Yandex, said he is "categorically against" his home country's invasion.
She and huge names like Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Naomi Campbell are proving that we can all be Icons.
Ukrainian forces have mounted a daring special forces raid across the Dnipro river, capturing and killing dozens of Russian troops in the advance.
Dua Lipa channels Mermaid Barbie and looks incredible wearing a knit red naked dress and black thong.
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
She's officially 26 today.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a maverick Democrat who has often bucked party leadership, told a radio station in his home state of West Virginia on Thursday that he is "thinking seriously" about leaving the party. "I'm not a Washington Democrat," Manchin said in the interview on Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval, a West Virginia Metro News show. Manchin and Democratic-turned-independent colleague Senator Kyrsten Sinema have been thorns in top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer's side since the party won its majority in 2020.
In a photoshoot with Variety, the actress donned a series of stunning looks including a Versace pink cut-out swimsuit and XL platform heels to channel Barbie.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. Kim made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission which discussed plans for countermeasures to deter North Korea's enemies, which it did not name, the report said. The country's top general, Chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il was "dismissed," KCNA reported, without elaborating.
Bellah Hambleton said her dog Alexa needed surgery due to a ruptured disc in her lower spine. Sympathetic viewers rushed to GoFundMe to help her.