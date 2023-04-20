Kids' Mental Health Care Backlog
A retired builder has told how his dog potentially saved his leg - by chewing his toe "to the bone" while he was asleep. David Lindsay was taking a nap on his sofa when his wife's scream woke him up. After being rushed to hospital, doctors told him he had lost the feeling in his feet due to two blocked arteries in his legs.
The widow of Dr Stephen Wright, 32, who died 10 days after his Covid vaccination, is planning to sue the pharmaceutical giant.
The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, previously said he struggles with walking due to symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease
An 800-calorie a day soup and shake diet can reverse Type 2 diabetes for at least five years, a trial has suggested.
Hamlin also confirmed he plans on returning to the NFL during a press conference on Tuesday
Louise Butcher hopes to empower other women who have undergone mastectomies.
An outbreak of bird flu spreading across the US is "wiping out everything in numbers we've never seen before", scientists have warned. Between late 2021 and October last year, it had resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of wild birds - notably colonial nesting birds, seabirds, and raptors. Professor Jennifer Mullinax, of the University of Maryland, said the outbreak was "unprecedented".
Inmate Cheri Akil, 39, who was in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, is charged with murder, jail records show.
Your gut can help you manage symptoms.
Here's a list of lesser-known foods that can cause food poisoning, and how to avoid getting sick.
Sam Gee, 17, and his grandmother, Suzan Taff, 83, both received a melanoma diagnosis within one year of each other and got immunotherapy treatment.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' governor vetoed legislation Wednesday that would require clinics to tell patients that a medication abortion can be stopped using an unproven drug regimen. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's action pushed back state GOP efforts to restrict abortion despite a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights in August 2022. It was the second time within a week that she vetoed an anti-abortion bill approved by the Legislature, which has Republican supermajorities and conserv
Her lack of a license was revealed after a patient was injured by an injection she gave in Georgia, court docs say.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's latest order put the abortion pill cases on pause until midnight on Friday.
Women who live in states with abortion bans worry what would happen if they had a pregnancy complication or miscarriage.
“I’m just super excited to be the same me, but more comfortable,” the 27-year-old said after getting her long-awaited breast reduction surgery
Cancer patients are waiting nearly two years for diagnosis and treatment, official figures show.
“The main reason not to become an alcoholic,” a wise (and belatedly sober) friend once told me, “is so that you don’t have to give up drinking.” To some extent, the same could be said of food: best to partake gingerly, for fear of one day having to renounce it altogether.
Obesity is a major driver of type 2 diabetes, with research suggesting that obese people are up to 80 times more likely to develop the condition.
The 53-year-old actor reflects on his weight loss journey nearly two years after gastric bypass surgery.