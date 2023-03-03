Kids Help Phone struggles to meet demand
Kids Help Phone says it's dealing with double the number of calls compared to before the pandemic, and is struggling to provide services for all of those in need of help.
Kids Help Phone says it's dealing with double the number of calls compared to before the pandemic, and is struggling to provide services for all of those in need of help.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been told they must move out of Frogmore Cottage so that Prince Andrew can move into the property.
Halsey showed up at Paris Fashion Week in a see-through, nipple-baring dress that showed off how totally sculpted the singer is. Halsey
Auriol Grey gestured in a ‘hostile and aggressive way’ towards retired midwife Celia Ward, who then veered into the road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
A fisherman spotted the creature basking in the sun, photos show.
See Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie as they walked the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards.
The Belarusian partisans behind the claimed sabotage of a rare Russian spy plane last week have released footage purporting to show an audacious drone mission over the airfield.
King Charles has reportedly offered keys to the royal residence to Prince Andrew, who is being asked to move out of his 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge
The Canadian tennis star is taking a note out of "Mean Girls" for her Wednesday workout.
The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.
When a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant's excitement almost got her carried away into breaking a rule, host Pat Sajak jumped in with a sharp reminder.
'Today' show fans received an update about co-host Hoda Kotb after being absent from the NBC morning show since mid-February. Read the latest news.
Some CPACers said there's no need for any other GOP candidates to declare for 2024. Otherwise, things will get too messy. And they want Trump to win.
A pair of clever predators seem to have a preference for a particular organ.
TJ Jackson made the remarks while responding to a video of Janet dancing against and imitating oral sex on a fan strapped to a table at a show.
The 29-year-old Canadian singer has previously postponed the tour several times due to ill health.
From the moment Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there has been a distinct feeling of unease among some Western leaders at the prospect of Ukrainian forces attacking targets on Russian soil. While the Russians have shown no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have been actively discouraged from responding in kind for fear of provoking a wider escalation in the conflict.
Sanctions have meant Russia is not able to service many of its aircraft or get spare parts delivered, leading to a decline in airline safety.
The Duchess of York and author of A Most Intriguing Lady tells PEOPLE that Princess Diana would be "incredibly proud of her grandchildren"
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d