Kids in France Follow Blue Line System to Maintain Social Distancing in Classroom

Footage taken by Aurore Coue on May 11 shows students coming into the classroom one by one, following a blue line taped to the floor, which allows them to keep a distance from one another as they make their way to their seats. Credit: Aurore Coué via Storyful