Kidnapper charged for sex crimes with a child, issued $500K bond, deputies say

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they are investigating a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The Vancouver Police Department says officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot. It says some officers began treating the injured man, while others tracked the suspect who tried to flee through Chinatown, but was arrested moments later. Police say the victim, who is known