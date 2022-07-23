Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage Mid-Set at Miami Festival

Rapper Kid Cudi walked off stage during his headliner set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, July 22, after audience members threw items on stage.

This footage shows Cudi, who was scheduled to headline the festival on Friday, threatening to end his show early.

He can be heard saying: “If I get hit with one more f***ing thing, if I see one more f***ing thing on this f***ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f*** with me.”

More items are then thrown on stage and Cudi walks away. Other footage posted on social media shows an item hitting Cudi in the face.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, was originally meant to headline the festival on Friday night, but according to reports, pulled out just days before the festival. Credit: @Casty1398 via Storyful

KID CUDI: I'll [MUTED] leave. If I get hit with more [MUTED] things, if I see one more [MUTED] thing on this [MUTED] stage, I'm leaving. Don't [MUTED] with me.

- Yo, what the--

