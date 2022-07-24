Kid Cudi Leaves Stage During Festival Set After Crowd Throws Objects at Him

Rapper Kid Cudi left the stage after the crowd threw objects at him during his Rolling Loud festival set at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on July 22.

Footage shot by Michael Figley shows Cudi addressing the crowd. The rapper warns them that he will walk off stage if he gets hit with “one more f***ing thing” — a threat he follows through with when another object flies past him.

“Kid Cudi was having a really fun time performing and then he just snapped out of nowhere,” Figley told Storyful. “It was kinda sad, because he only got to perform five or so songs before he eventually stormed off stage.”

“His fans were disappointed,” he added.

Many Twitter users blamed the disruptions on disgruntled Kanye West fans, whose slot Kid Cudi filled after West pulled out of the festival. Credit: Michael Figley via Storyful