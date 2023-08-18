Kicking off the Woodward Dream Cruise
The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise has officially kicked off the ribbon cutting in Ferndale. The actual cruise will take place Saturday.
Comfy sneakers are the way to go.
Mark Zuckerberg called off a fight with Elon Musk but there are at least seven proposals from Italian cities to host the bout, Euronews reported.
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada agreed on Thursday to hear an appeal from a group of airlines looking to quash rules that boost compensation to passengers for delayed flights or damaged luggage. Air Canada, Porter Airlines Inc. and 16 other appellants argue that Canada's four-year-old passenger rights charter violates global standards and should be rendered invalid for international flights. The legal action that started in 2019 states that by imposing heftier compensation requirements for
The oldest Protestant church in Korea, Saemoonan Church, was founded in 1887, and in 2019 the organization unveiled a new building designed by Seoinn Design Group and Lee Eunseok. Saemoonan Church is known as “the mother church,” so the architects designed the building to curve around the front plaza, evoking the feel of a mother with open arms. The main chapel is set in a large multifloor auditorium lined with warm wood.
American has been extremely vocal about its disdain for skiplagging. Now it's going after one of the biggest promoters of the money-saving hack.
Signs in English warning tourists of jellyfish and falling rocks have been accompanied by a small print in Catalan to let locals know it's a hoax.
When my 16-year-old daughter and I travel, I leave her in coach while I upgrade to business class — at least she gets to take advantage of my perks.
Travelers are circumventing extra baggage fees by stuffing their belongings into fishing vests, a money-saving trend first popularized on TikTok.
It could take several years for Maui to return to what it was before the wild fire. Is it worth visiting, to support the people there, or should you avoid it?
Amid the constant rainfall and repeated heat advisories, finding somewhere that’s both dry and air conditioned is a top priority.
Airlines are adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife. WestJet and Air Canada both said they are taking steps to avoid elevated prices, adding extra flights and swapping in bigger planes amid the rapidly unfolding situation up north. Residents of Yellowknife and two nearby First Nations have been ordered out by noon Friday while crews fight fires that have already forced thousands to evacuate. WestJet has added an extra recovery flight scheduled for Thu
A tourist was able to get his family out of Maui as soon as possible because he was a United Airlines MileagePlus member. Others were not so lucky.
Signs warning guests not to touch or move items were attached to cabinets, countertops, beds, and decorations, a viral TikTok showed.
Oprah and Stevie Nicks are among several celebrities who have been criticized for how they have responded to the devastating wildfires that occurred on Maui.
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't the only celeb that wants you to be their guest.
‘If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably weren’t elected by the people,’ says the meme’s caption
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.