Kickboxer's foot amputated following Golden Hill motorcycle crash

Geneviève Blanchette took the day off work Monday and hopped on a water shuttle on its way to Montreal, her daughter in tow. She wanted to relax and catch a film, she said, and the boat, part of the region's public transit network, was the perfect option for getting to the city from Montreal's South Shore. "You have no car to drive. No traffic. No parking to pay for and try to find," she said. Blanchette was among the first to take advantage of the water bus as it was launched for the season, an