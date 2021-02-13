Khris Middleton with an and one vs the Utah Jazz
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) with an and one vs the Utah Jazz, 02/12/2021
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) with an and one vs the Utah Jazz, 02/12/2021
The East Division-leading Bruins extended their point streak to 10 games in a physical, tight-checking clash that included several spirited scraps.
The rising stars were at their brightest facing each other.
The FCF is set to start on Saturday, and Johnny Manziel will make his football return in the new, modified league.
The embattled coach's NFL tenure lasted one day.
Bernie Sanders met with Rob Manfred in 2019 to discuss MLB's plan to eliminate minor-league teams.
The Nets star made zero friends on his way out of Houston.
Logan Kelley, a former Rutgers walk-on and Montevallo player, allegedly murdered a 19-year-old in a Tijuana strip club this week.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The former light heavyweight champion is diving headfirst into a new division.
Lawrence didn't need to compete at a special pro day before shoulder surgery, but it didn't hurt his quest to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Patrik Laine may be stirring up controversy this week but he's worth targeting in a trade, if you can get him.
Ben Simmons takes pride in going up against the best scorers every single game.
The Warriors star, who dropped 40 against the Magic on Thursday, is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak to the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 victory Friday night. The quirks of a pandemic-altered season have pitted the Blues and Coyotes against each other for seven straight games, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. Arizona won three of the first four, all in St. Louis. The Blues won the first of three in the desert behind Faulk’s big night and some spectacular saves by Binnington. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored empty-net goals to seal it. Johan Larsson scored his first goal with Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots. The Blues and Coyotes both had games scheduled for this week shelved due to COVID-19 issues, setting up an unprecedented, non-playoff seven-game series. BRUINS 1, RANGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves for his 51st shutout, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and Boston beat New York for its fifth straight victory. East-leading Boston extended its points streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights. On Wednesday night, Boston beat New York 3-2 in overtime. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row. The Associated Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rally for a 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Jamal Murray also scored 22 points and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 for the Nuggets, who trailed most of the game before winning their second straight. The Thunder were coming off two overtime losses to the Lakers in Los Angeles despite being shorthanded. Oklahoma City had just eight players available Wednesday and only nine Friday night. Justin Jackson led Oklahoma City with 20 points off the bench, and Al Horford and Hamidou Diallo had 16 each. The Thunder led by as many as 19 in the first half. After Denver cut it to nine early in the third, Oklahoma City built a 15-point advantage. Every time the Nuggets made a run, Oklahoma City had an answer — until the final minutes Porter sparked a 13-4 run to get Denver within 70-64 late in third quarter, but Jackson’s 3-pointer got the lead back to 12. The Nuggets made a big push in the fourth with Jokic on the bench, scoring seven straight to cut the deficit to three. Denver had a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned it over and Oklahoma City scored the next six to go ahead 89-81 with 4:28 left. The Nuggets scored the next 12 points, taking their first lead on Jokic’s jumper in the lane. Barton hit a 3-pointer and Denver sealed it at the line. TIP-INS Thunder: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second straight game with a knee injury. He has missed four of the last six. ... Oklahoma City is 7-7 on the road. Nuggets: Guards Gary Harris (adductor strain) and P.J. Dozier (hamstring) will be on the upcoming four-game road trip that starts in Boston on Tuesday. Both have missed multiple games with their injuries. ... Denver did not attempt a free throw in the first half. UP NEXT Thunder: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a respected diversity group blasted the team and called the recent hiring “simply unacceptable.” Coach Urban Meyer said Doyle resigned and he accepted. “Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville,” Meyer said in a statement. “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL, ripped Jacksonville's leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate. "At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” the alliance said in a statement Friday. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa. “Urban Meyer’s statement, `I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,' reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.” Meyer defended the hiring of Doyle on Thursday, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence. A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants. Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance — part of his 30-person staff — and said would assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programs. Doyle served as Iowa’s strength and conditioning co-ordinator for more than two decades (1999-2019). “I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position,” Meyer said. “I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one.” Meyer added that owner Shad Khan was involved with all of the “high-end hires,” including Doyle. “I know the person for close to 20 years and I can assure them there will be nothing of any sort in the Jaguar facility,” Meyer said. Hiring Doyle rekindled memories of Meyer protecting assistant coach Zach Smith for years at Ohio State. The Buckeyes suspended Meyer for three games shortly before the 2018 season for mishandling Smith’s misconduct that included domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. An investigation turned up “a pattern of troubling behaviour by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behaviour, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cybercrimes,” according to summary investigative findings released by the university. Meyer knew about at least some of the issues and did little, if anything, before finally firing Smith after his wife asked a judge for a protective order. Khan, the NFL's lone minority owner who has be the victim of racism, has an impeccable track record in regards to gender and racial diversity. He stood arm-in-arm with his players in London after President Donald Trump ripped national anthem protesters and he wrote an op-ed piece urging change in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Dallas Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson's career-best 36 points in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, connected on three of four Dallas 3-pointers in just 93 seconds as the Mavericks made 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter. The Mavericks matched their season best with a fourth consecutive victory and beat the Pelicans for the fifth straight time. Williamson set a New Orleans franchise record by making all 10 of his shots in the first half and finished 14 of 15. His only miss was a wide-open 3 early in the second half. Brandon Ingram scored 30 for the Pelicans in what was supposed to be the second meeting with Dallas this season. The first, scheduled for Jan. 11, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The Pelicans gave up a franchise-record 25 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, this time while allowing the most points they have this season. Chicago made 25 in its 129-116 victory two nights earlier. Porzingis, who finished three points shy of his most since coming to Dallas in the blockbuster trade with New York in 2019, set a career high for any half with six 3-pointers before halftime. Four of them came in the first five-plus minutes. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was 8 of 13 from long range as Dallas shot 56% (25 of 45) from beyond the arc after coming in second-to-last in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Doncic tied a franchise record shared by Mark Aguirre and Dirk Nowitzki with his 13th consecutive game of at least 25 points. The Slovenian sensation, who tied his career high of 42 in a recent scoring showdown with Golden State star Stephen Curry, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3, and went 7 of 9 on free throws. Doncic, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, has won both meetings with Williamson, the top choice from a year later. The Mavericks were up 108-104 early in the fourth quarter when a dunk from Willie Cauley-Stein started a 15-4 run for a 123-108 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished it with a 3-pointer. TIP-INS Pelicans: New Orleans lost a second straight game coming off a four-game winning streak, the longest of the season. ... Eric Bledsoe made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 points. ... Lonzo Ball had 12 points and seven assists. Mavericks: Doncic has at least 10 assists in all seven of his career 40-point games. That's the most such games to start a career in NBA history. ... Dallas shot 58%, finishing above 50% for the third consecutive game while improving to 7-0 when scoring at least 120 points. ... Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from long range. UP NEXT Pelicans: The third game on a four-game road trip is Sunday at Detroit. The teams split the two-game series last season, but the Pelicans have won 13 of the past 16 meetings. Mavericks: The Trail Blazers visit Sunday in the sixth game of a seven-game homestand. The last nine meetings have been decided by single digits. Portland's Damian Lillard scored 61 points in the most recent meeting in the Florida bubble. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs capitalized on a dominant finish to the first half to beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night. The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray added 16. DeRozan had eight assists. Young led the Hawks with 25 points. Young and other Atlanta starters sat out most of the second half after San Antonio stretched its lead to 39. San Antonio led the full game and pulled away with 16 straight points late in the first half. The Spurs outscored the Hawks 41-19 in the second quarter. San Antonio led 57-44 before starting the 16-0 run. Murray sank a 3-pointer and another jumper, and rookie Devin Vassell added a 3. The Spurs led 77-48 at the break after scoring their most points in any half this season. Their previous high mark for points in a first half was 66 in a 131-119 win at Memphis on Dec. 23. The 77 points are the most allowed by Atlanta in a first half this season. The Spurs continued their hot shooting to open the second half. A 3-pointer and another basket by Johnson stretched the lead to 82-48. After San Antonio took its big lead at 100-61 with 5:40 remaining in the third period, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce called a timeout and pulled all his starters. Backups played the remainder of the game. Hawks rookie Skylar Mays took advantage of the extended playing time to score a career-high 20 points — his first game with more than two points. Mays sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Spurs seemed to lose their shooting touch against Atlanta's backups. After making 65.5% of their shots from the field while building the 100-61 lead, the Spurs finished at 52.9% for the game. TIP-INS Spurs: Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds. ... PG Derrick White (toe) had 11 points after missing the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday. White's return as a starter pushed Vassell back to the bench following his first career start. ... F LaMarcus Aldridge (sore right hip) missed his fifth consecutive game. Hawks: Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. He has 10 or more rebounds in 20 of 22 games. ... After scoring a season-high 23 points in a 118-117 loss at Dallas on Wednesday night, Kevin Huerter made only two of eight shots for five points. ... Rajon Rondo (back) missed his second consecutive game. UP NEXT Spurs: Continue their seven-game road trip on Sunday at Charlotte. Hawks: Complete a back-to-back at home against Indiana on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract on Friday. Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses, according to a person familiar with the situation who confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical. The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team. While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn't experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season. The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season. Arrieta rejoins a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency. Arrieta also is reuniting with David Ross, who caught the second of Arrieta's two no-hitters and guided Chicago into the playoffs last year in his first season as a big league manager. The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth, concerned about how many starters they might need going from last year's abbreviated season to a more regular schedule in 2021. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies lead the rotation, with Alec Mills, Trevor Williams, Adbert Alzolay and Arrieta also in the mix. Arrieta was first acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise's rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors' best teams. Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016. Arrieta also performed well in the playoffs during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs' 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. He won each of his two World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. ___ AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press