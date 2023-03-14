Khris Middleton with an and one vs the Sacramento Kings

Warmer spring weather means venomous snakes in South Carolina are out and about once again. Here’s how to avoid a nasty encounter.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
The 46-22 Denver Nuggets are well clear in the Western Conference but have now dropped three straight games in a sign of complacency.
The Heat hung on thanks to a defensive play at the rim by Bam Adebayo.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2012 NBA draft class, headlined by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green.
Parity in the NBA is as high as it's been in recent memory with many teams going all-in right now. A lot of them could fail to meet lofty expectations but could still put together multiple winning seasons and playoff series victories. With the ...
“He wasn’t in my class — at the time. Last year he wasn’t,” Smart told Yahoo Sports.
Julius Randle scored 33 points in a bounce-back performance, RJ Barrett got 20 of his 30 in the second half, and the New York Knicks snapped their three-game losing streak with a 112-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Immanuel Quickley had 15 points as the Knicks survived a ferocious late rally by the Lakers to salvage a weekend split in Los Angeles without second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who has a bruised left foot.
Heat’s Lowry, Yurtseven discuss return to game action
Desmond Bane scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won a second consecutive game against Dallas with all three All-Stars out, beating the Mavericks 104-88 on Monday night. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were out for Dallas with injuries, and Ja Morant remained away from the Grizzlies because of his issues off the court.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry's 36-point game in the Warriors' win over the Bucks.
Memphis Grizzlies (40-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (34-34, eighth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Ja Morant meet when Dallas hosts Memphis. Doncic is second in the NBA averaging 33.0 points per game and Morant is ninth in the league averaging 27.1 points per game.The Mavericks are 8-4 against division opponents. Dallas has a 10-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.The Grizzlies are 22-19 in conference p
New Orleans Pelicans analysis
Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry played 20 minutes together Saturday in Lowry’s return from injury.
NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for pulling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor and initiating an on-court altercation, the league announced Monday. The altercation occurred late in Boston's 134-125 win over Atlanta on Saturday. With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after they were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics’ basket. Smart was called for an initial foul before a length
Los Angeles Lakers (33-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (33-35, 11th in the Western Conference)New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Trey Murphy III scored 41 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.The Pelicans are 22-18 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks eighth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 5.9.The Lakers are 19-
Denver Nuggets (46-22, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Denver trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.The Raptors have gone 20-13 at home. Toronto has a 16-21 record against opponents above .500.The Nuggets have gone 16-16 away from home. Denver is fifth in the NBA scoring 16.5 fast break points per game. Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 3.3.The teams sq
Jalen Green scored 28 points and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 24 as the Houston Rockets withstood a late charge to beat the Boston Celtics 111-109 on Monday night. The Rockets, who are tied with Detroit for the NBA’s fewest wins with 16, snapped a three-game skid despite allowing the Celtics' Jaylen Brown to score a season-high 43 points. Boston, which is second in the Eastern Conference, trailed by 11 with about 4 1/2 minutes to go before using a late run to get within striking distance.