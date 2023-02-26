Khris Middleton with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns

A Los Angeles county judge signed off Friday on Zaya Wade's petition to change her name, as well as her legal transition
The second-year Lakers guard told Insider what he learned from teammate LeBron James along with what it takes to maintain his body.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
Dwyane Wade confirmed that Zaya Wade's pronouns are "she/her" during a February 2020 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he doubts point guard D'Angelo Russell will be able to play Sunday against the Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes
Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 02/25/2023
Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, Brook Lopez made a tiebreaking layup with 24.8 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns 104-101 on Sunday for their 14th consecutive victory. This nationally televised game didn’t include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. Durant has yet to appear in a game for the Suns and hasn’t played since Jan. 8 because of sprained right medial collateral ligament.
Boston Celtics (44-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Boston.The Knicks have gone 5-8 against division opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.The Celtics have gone 27-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Easter
Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns because of what the team is describing as a bruised right quadriceps. Kevin Durant remains out for Phoenix because of a sprained right medial collateral ligament and hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday in the first quarter after team officials said he knocked knees with an opposing player.
Charles Bassey (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 02/25/2023
Saddiq Bey (Atlanta Hawks) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/24/2023
Julius Randle scored 28 points to lead New York to a 128-106 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night as the Knicks celebrated the golden anniversary of their 1972-73 NBA championship team. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which won its fifth straight. R.J. Barrett had 25 points and a season-high seven assists.
Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 on Friday night to snap a six-game skid. Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls.