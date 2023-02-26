Khris Middleton with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns

Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns because of what the team is describing as a bruised right quadriceps. Kevin Durant remains out for Phoenix because of a sprained right medial collateral ligament and hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday in the first quarter after team officials said he knocked knees with an opposing player.