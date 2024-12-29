Khris Middleton gets the And-1

The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
Ohtani is married to a former professional basketball player. This is going to be one athletic kid.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers the Week 17 traffic report with his green-light, yellow-light and red-light plays of the week.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Volatility isn't a fantasy manager's best friend — especially not in Championship Week. Tera Roberts is here to help us sort through which of the league's most volatile assets are worth a start.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
Sophie Hediger, who competed at the Beijing Olympics for Switzerland, reached the podium twice this season for the first time in her career.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.