Khris Middleton agrees to new deal, runs it back with Bucks | No Cap Room

JAKE FISCHER: The NBA Twitter world waited until midnight Eastern the week before the NBA draft to figure out whether or not Khris Middleton was going to pick up his $40 million player option for the 2023-2024 campaign. And after declining that option, Middleton has agreed to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise he, of course, won a 2021 NBA championship with alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There was early word that, perhaps, Middleton could be a target for the Houston Rockets. There's been connections between him and the Orlando Magic front office where Jeff Weltman and John Hammond, former Bucks leadership executives who brought Middleton into the Bucks originally from the Detroit Pistons. But Middleton is staying in Milwaukee, where he's become an All-Star, where he's flourished alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And the Bucks are expected to re-emerge as one of the leading contenders in the Eastern Conference next season.