Khris Middleton

Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac are out after findings revealed that they both knew of the incident involving former video coach Bradley Aldrich.
"Evidently it was pretty tough for him to get dressed, $10-million and he can't get dressed?"
There's a difference between playing goaltender for the Hurricanes and the Leafs, and Andersen could prove how drastic that is this season.
McNair reportedly made the comment while addressing participants at charity golf event.
Stop if this sounds familiar. The World Series is here, and so, unfortunately, are the Houston Astros. For the third time in just five years, if you’re keeping score at home.
Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins says that a Dallas Stars fan heckled him over the July 4 death of his teammate and good friend Matiss Kivlenieks.
This World Series could reframe our understanding of the Astros' scandal-tainted core. It could also cement the legacies of Dusty Baker or Freddie Freeman.
The 49ers are sliding, and their coach is under pressure to turn it around.
We're only seven games into the NHL season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are already falling apart. On this episode of In the Mentions, Omar asks why the team looks broken, and what's up with Mitch Marner. He breaks down the Leafs' power-play struggles, the team's never-ending goaltending issues, and has a message for fans warring on Twitter.
The Snitker family will be divided this World Series, as father and son are in opposing dugouts.
A Thursday night showdown between two NFC heavyweights kicks off an intrigue-filled Week 8 NFL schedule.
Formula 1 has cut NASCAR's head-to-head viewer advantage in half in four seasons.
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem to deal with once Pascal Siakam returns.
Edward Rogers also reportedly contacted the NBA’s front office along with commissioner Adam Silver, upset that his demands to MLSE were being ignored.
Five Blue Jays hitters are up for the 2021 American League Silver Slugger Awards.
Three Ducks and a pair of Panthers headline this week's group of players to target in each fantasy hockey category.
Tottenham are looking to bounce back from 1-0 loss to West Ham while Manchester United must recover from the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. Harry Kane is finally off the Premier League mark, Bruno Fernandes is fit again, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add the 12 goals he's scored in 18 appearances against Spurs.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
Hwang Dong-hyuk defended the ending to "Squid Game" while responding to LeBron James.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 1 of the World Series (all times local): 4:35 p.m. Right-hander José Urquidy will start Game 2 for the Astros against Braves left-hander Max Fried. It will be the sixth career postseason start, and second this year, for Urquidy. He allowed six runs (five earned) in only 1 2/3 innings against Boston in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. “It means a lot for me for sure. It’s going to be a big game for me for the team. I know that I have to win,” Urquidy said th