Khris Middleton with a 2 Pt vs. Indiana Pacers

TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York Knicks. But when he checked his phone he thought he was still dreaming because he'd been traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors. "My initial reaction was like, 'what's going on?' I just woke up to it," said a smiling Barrett. "I was immediately happy. "I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it's going to be great." Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., and guard
Coach Darvin Ham announces a new lineup with Rui Hachimura as the fifth starter, but he's injured early during a lopsided loss in New Orleans.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 39 points, OG Anunoby had 17 in a strong debut with his new team and the New York Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday. Jalen Brunson added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak after putting Anunoby into the starting lineup for his first game since coming from Toronto in Saturday's trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Anunoby was 7 for 12 from the field an
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
The NFL Week 18 schedule has been set, as the league revealed game times for the final Saturday and Sunday of the 2023 regular season.
Coaches at the eastern Ontario ski club where Riley Cotter learned to race typically discourage photos during practice because it can distract from training, past club president Brian Ivay says.But last Wednesday at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club was an exception.Ivay made some members of the club's U18 group — including Cotter, who would have turned 18 in March — pose for a photo on the slopes that afternoon.The photo captured the young athlete in his element, among friends. It's also one of the
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
Aaron Jones took a shot to the face as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings had a postgame fight.
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic, a former All-Star guard with the Miami Heat and the leader of Slovenia's team that won the EuroBasket championship in 2017, announced his retirement on Sunday. Dragic spent 15 seasons in the NBA and played for seven teams — Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Toronto and the Heat. He was part of the All-NBA team in 2013-14, the same season in which he was voted the league's most improved player, and made his lone All-Star appearance in 2018. “I have lived m
Eric Nicksick says the money Francis Ngannou paid him for the Tyson Fury fight exceeded anything in UFC and "literally brought me to tears."
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish and guard D'Angelo Russell have been scratched from Sunday night's game in New Orleans, a game which Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III also was de-activated. All three have apparently minor injuries, leaving their status as day to day. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Reddish, who played 22 minutes during a 108-106 loss at Minnesota on Saturday night, has been struggling with an adductor injury. Russell was involved in a collision during the g
There’s a great story behind Rashee Rice’s big day. It’s promising for his Chiefs future.