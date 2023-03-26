Khris Middleton with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
Jordan Poole scored 19 fourth-quarter points as the Golden State Warriors claimed an important win for their playoff aspirations.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
The Raptors have looked like a completely different team since acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.
Jrue Holiday, Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are all reportedly involved in a lawsuit against Darryl Cohen.
The East's play-in seeding continues to heat up, as the Raptors got back in the winning column on Friday.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers got a vital victory for their playoff hopes, 116-111 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Lonnie Walker scored 20 points in an impressive return to the rotation for the Lakers, who won their third straight to move even with Minnesota in seventh place in the Western Conference standings despite the injury absences of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. With Davis leading the way on both ends of the court, Los Angeles (37-37) reached .500 for the first time this year.
The Sacramento Kings moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since 2006 with a big win over the Phoenix Suns.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors put forth a stellar defensive effort and it led to a decisive victory Friday night. Pascal Siakam had a game-high 32 points and nine assists and the Raptors dominated the Detroit Pistons en route to a 118-97 win. Toronto, which entered Friday averaging an NBA-leading 9.3 steals per game, had 12 steals and nine blocks as the Pistons coughed it up 22 times. The Raptors also scored 23 points off turnovers. "I thought we did a good job of executing defensively," said Ra
How to watch the former Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament regional finals on Sunday.
No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 4 Connecticut punched tickets to the men's Final Four on Saturday. The field will be completed Sunday.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, Chris Boucher had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-97 on Friday night for their eighth win in nine home games. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and O.G. Anunoby 17 as Toronto completed its first four-game sweep of Detroit since the 2017-18 season. The Raptors also improved to 7-0 when holding opponents below 100 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman each ha
For the first time, the men's Elite 8 will be played without a single No. 1 seed still in the field after Alabama and Houston both lost Friday.
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Alvin Williams and Chris Boucher talk about how career success shouldn't be defined by the amount of championships a player has won. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
The Buckeyes put on a ball-pressure clinic to end UConn's Final Four streak.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 rebounds, and the Lakers beat Oklahoma City 116-111 to help their cause in the playoff race and improve to 37-37.