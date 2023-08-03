Kherson Cathedral Damaged in Morning Shelling

A cathedral in Kherson was damaged by Russian artillery fire early on Thursday, August 3, in ongoing shelling that injured at least eight people, the regional administration said.

St Catherine’s Cathedral in Kherson was hit at around 7 am, local officials reported. The regional administration posted video showing smoke wafting from the cathedral roof and damage and leaks inside.

State Emergency Service (DSNS) chief Sergey Kruk said that four DSNS employees were injured by further shelling while responding to a fire at the cathedral.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said shells also hit a bus, severely injuring a 74-year-old man and wounding two other people. A fourth person on the sidewalk was also hurt, the regional prosecutor’s office said. Credit: Kherson Oblast Regional Administration via Storyful