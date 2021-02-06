Khem Birch with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls
Before Friday, Kevin Durant had started all 866 games in his career.
The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.
"He's not a whiner. He's a baller."
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
The NFL commissioner once again spent time at a state-of-the-league address answering to the lack of diversity coaching hires.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.
Did Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin poke fun at the Tony DeAngelo incident? It sure looked that way.
Center Daniel Kilgore, who was also placed on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week, is eligible to practice Saturday provided he continues to test negative.
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant couldn't start a game and then couldn't finish it, removed in the third quarter because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Durant wasn't available at the beginning of Friday night's game against Toronto, eventually being cleared to enter in the first quarter. Once he did, it became his first appearance as a reserve in his 867 NBA games. Durant helped the Nets rally to take the lead before he was informed in the third quarter that he needed to exit the game. Replays showed coach Steve Nash appearing to give the news to Durant, who walked toward the locker room area and threw a water bottle in frustration. The Nets then announced he was out for the rest of the night. A message was left seeking comment from the NBA. Durant had already missed three games this season related to the health and safety protocols. He tested positive for the virus in March while he was recovering from Achilles tendon surgery. Durant finished with eight points. He had scored at least 20 points in all of his 17 games thus far, the longest streak to begin a season in his career. The Associated Press
The Chiefs have an obligation to be clear about what they found, Super Bowl news cycle or not. Keeping Britt Reid far from Tampa is just the start.
When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.
The National League home run leader is staying in Atlanta.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
LOS ANGELES — Paul George won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Boston Celtics on Friday night because of a sore right foot. Coach Tyronn Lue said he didn’t have any details about George’s condition. “I'm not really sure when he really started feeling it,” Lue said. George hit 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a 121-99 victory at Cleveland on Wednesday night to close out a six-game trip. He leads the NBA in 3-point shooting at 48%. “He did have a helluva game, so just hoping we can get him back soon,” Lue said. George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. George and Kawhi Leonard missed the first two games of the recent trip because of COVID-19 protocols. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Terry Porter had led the Pilots for five seasons, his first collegiate job after several short stints coaching in the NBA.
NHL great Jarome Iginla will be returning to Canada from the U.S. this summer to take over as head coach of a minor hockey team in Kelowna, B.C. The former captain of the Calgary Flames will coach the U15 prep team at the RINK Hockey Academy for the 2021-2022 season and assist the U18 prep team, the organization announced Friday. Iginla is retired from the NHL and has spent the past four years coaching his children through minor hockey in Boston. He expects to return to Kelowna, where he has a home, this summer. "We're ready to get back home out West," Iginla told CBC News. "They have a great program and it's really close to our home, and it just sounded like it fit really well." Iginla announced his retirement from the NHL in 2018 after 20 seasons. He scored 525 goals and 570 assists for a total of 1,095 points in his 1,219 games with the Flames. He was traded to the Pitsburgh Pengins in 2013, and also played for the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. Iginla is also a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and was named to the NHL All-Star team six times. The RINK Hockey Academy draws athletes between the ages of 12 and 17 from around the world each September for a 10-month training program with 1,000 hours of hockey development training. Iginla said the coaches he's had from childhood to the pro level had a very positive impact on him, and he's looking forward to bringing his skills and passion for hockey to a program geared toward mentoring the next generation of hockey stars. "What I really enjoy is working with kids that are really passionate about getting better and trying to teach them some of the intricacies and things that I've learned about competing and over the years," he said. "I've definitely learned a lot over the years and I'm still learning, and I'd like to be able to pass that on."