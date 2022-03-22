Kharkiv Police Deliver Aid to Civilians

Kharkiv police delivered food, medicine and hygiene products to civilians, according to a video released by Ukrainian authorities on March 21.

In a video posted to the Facebook page of the Kharkiv Regional Police, officers are seen distributing loaves of bread and chickens to mostly elderly civilians.

According to the website of the Kharkiv Police, they distributed food and other basic necessities donated by charities. Credit: Kharkiv Regional Police via Storyful