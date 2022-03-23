Kharkiv Cellist Performs Against Backdrop of Destruction

A cellist staging performances against the backdrop of destruction in Kharkiv, Ukraine, says he hopes his recitals will encourage charitable contributions toward humanitarian aid and the rebuilding of his battered city.

In a video posted on Wednesday, March 22, Denys Karachevtsev, a graduate of the Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, also known as the Kyiv Conservatory, performed sections of Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 outside the damaged remains of the Kharkiv regional police headquarters.

“Let’s unite to revive our city together!” Karachevtsev wrote on Facebook.

The performance was shot by photographer Oleksandr Osipov, Karachevtsev said.

The police building and other government buildings in Kharkiv were damaged by Russian shelling on March 2, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

In recent days, Karachevtsev had performed the Ukrainian national anthem in front of a damaged facade at the Kharkiv National University of Arts. Credit: Oleksandr Osipov via Storyful

Video Transcript

[SOMBER MUSIC PLAYING]