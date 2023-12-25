Khalil Herbert's best plays from 121-yard game Week 16
Watch Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert's best plays from 121-yard game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert's best plays from 121-yard game in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cowboys (10-5) have now lost back-to-back games for first time since 2021, and they lost for the fifth time on the road this season.
In his first game back from injury, Packers CB Jaire Alexander nearly committed a "big mistake" during the coin flip that could have cost Green Bay.
The mother of Alex Batty left her rented French home in the middle of the night hours after finding out that the teenager was returning to the UK, it has been claimed.
Hill caught nine passes for 99 yards in the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Miami clinch a playoff spot.
Anthony Rozniak was fishing for catfish with his brother on the Missouri River earlier this month when he made a lucky catch.
An Eastern Michigan player attacked a South Alabama player from behind following the blowout loss, sparking a wild brawl.
A Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office report details former NFL player Mike Williams' cause of death linked to rare bacterial sepsis.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. developed more brain injury symptoms after traveling to Atlanta and will now miss Sunday's game.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass' go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen's 15-yard completion t
‘There’s no excuses for you not to end up at the gym or work hard in practice. Everything is here for you to be a better player and better athlete.’
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
Dallas, Miami meet on Christmas Eve in a big NFL game of top-level teams
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
Anyone seated next to an obtuse uncle or interfering in-law this Christmas Day will sympathise with Cristiano Ronaldo, who found himself subjected to Conor McGregor’s ringside jabbering at heavyweight boxing’s Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder and the boxing world by winning a one-sided decision Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
DENVER (AP) — There's a good possibility 14th-year safety Kareem Jackson will get cut on Christmas Day after the Denver Broncos chose not to activate him for their game against New England on Sunday night following his return from his second suspension. The Broncos' roster exemption on Jackson expires Monday, so they'll either have to make room for him by bidding farewell to another player or release the 14-year veteran. If that happens, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the road for
The firebrand sports personality jokes that Dallas Cowboys fans are "nauseating."