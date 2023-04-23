Keys to Game 4: Maple Leafs should prepare for messiness

Despite losing to Toronto in overtime, the Tampa Bay Lightning showed off their playoff experience in Game 3. For the Maple Leafs to head home with a commanding 3-1 series lead, they'll have to be prepared for anything Tampa Bay throws at them.

Video Transcript

OMAR: All right, so now we head into game four, where we have a rare opportunity to go 3-1 in the series. First off, you can't rely on Samsonov that much. It's great that he was awesome, but we relied on him way, way too much. And they're not going to have another game like that. Tampa, they're not going to have another game like that where they're getting all these chances, and they're not burying them, they're not scoring on them.

So the Leafs-- we can't sit back and defend and defend and defend. You have to push and get that sustained pressure, that same pressure that we saw in game two. So we can't rely on Samsonov to be the sole reason why we're still in the game in game four.

Next, you have to understand that the series is going to get messier. I mean, the Riley and Brayden Point situation, the collision that, at first, was a five-minute major for boarding and then it wasn't, I mean, slow motion, it looks bad. Full speed, the game's so fast. The game is so fast.

You can see the little push by Riley. But I don't think Riley's trying to go out and hurt people. It's Morgan Rielly. I understand it. I understand it. And yes, a Leafs fan is going to defend his own player. But Morgan Rielly isn't trying to hurt anyone. It's an unfortunate incident.

I'm glad that he came back and was able to finish the game. But from that moment, the tone of the game switched. And I think this is going to get messier and messier and messier, where Tampa players are going to be-- we're going to be finishing their checks more often, harder. They're really going to try to take as much as they can from the Leafs. The Leafs have to be ready for it.

I love what Keefe said after the game where he talked about how the Stamkos-Matthews fight started because we understand, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the standard. They are the standard when it comes-- winning, just winning, point blank. They have multiple cups. They made to multiple finals. They understand. They know all the ins and outs.

Story continues

And yes, they know how to work the refs. We saw it. Stamkos is talking to the ref and punching Matthews. They know when to get away with things. And I'm glad that Keefe brought it up. He might get fined for it, whatever. But I'm glad he mentioned it, so it's not swept under the rug, so we know it and also so the team knows it. They have to understand that this is going to get tougher from here.

Hedman came back, and the game was a lot harder. Yeah, the animosity is definitely there. The Brayton point collision doesn't help. But they have to be ready for some mighty fine pushback from Tampa.

And the last key to game four actually revolves around Vasilevskiy because Vasilevskiy-- and he deserves his reputation-- is usually really good after coming off from a playoff. Loss he got pumped 7-3 in game two. So people thought, hey, maybe he's going to have a really good game in game three. The numbers are there. According to numbers, I'm reading them verbatim, he is 21-2 after a loss and had a 1.88 goals against average. Yes, it's more about the team, but whatever.

And a 0.931 save percentage and, most importantly, 5 shutouts-- he didn't get any of that in this one. He allowed 4 goals. There's no shutouts. Didn't get the win. But if that's what we expect from one Vasilevskiy loss, then two in a row, that might be something different.

Now the Leafs can exploit that a little bit because maybe, maybe this is the year where things start to regress. This is the year where things start to come back down to the normal. And that is why they can't miss out on this opportunity.

Noel Acciari scored the first goal on Vasilevskiy today, blocker side, clean shot. There was no traffic. It was on the rush, beat him. And then Matthews beats them afterwards, right? He is beatable. We've seen that.

He is great. He is outstanding. But he is beatable. And the Leafs have been showing every single game that he is beatable. They just have to keep doing that. And the next test for that is game four.