Keyonte George sets up the nice finish

The host revealed in 2022 he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
The Raptors have now lost back-to-back games, falling to 1-2 to start the season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn't take long for Victor Wembanyama to find out the road can be a tough place in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ stars schooled the Spurs rookie in his first game away from home, a 123-83 rout of San Antonio on Sunday night. Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers. “It's not about how bad the struggles are going to be,
Staiano made four bets worth $116.20, three of which were on a made-for-TV exhibition match.
Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
An act of unselfishness overshadowed the moment when Tommy Pham was caught wandering off second base.
The 'Friends' star was a lifelong tennis fan — and even trained to go pro as a teenager
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career Sunday. Paul entered Golden State's game at Houston as a substitute, checking in with 6:58 left in the first quarter. “It’s whatever I’ve got to do to help our team win,” Paul said.
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
Following the Lakers' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, coach Darvin Ham says figuring out the team's player rotation issues is a priority.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said his quarterback son was in bad shape after taking a beating in a loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
A safety truck paced the field while the original pace car was towed off the track.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Matt Petgrave is reportedly 'absolutely distraught' over Adam Johnson's tragic death.
The pop music star would need to take a long road trip to potentially see her boyfriend play in Las Vegas if Kansas City plays in Super Bowl 58.
The latest phenomenon of sporting stars granting intimate access to documentary makers in exchange for positive coverage – The Last Dance and Drive to Survive on Netflix, Welcome to Wrexham on Prime Video – has found plenty of fans on the streaming platforms, but others are raising their eyebrows at what they claim is a …
EDMONTON — When Brent Oliver attended the Heritage Classic 20 years ago, he sat five rows from the top of Commonwealth Stadium. He and 57,166 hockey fans saw the Montreal Canadiens edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, but what he remembers most is the biting cold. It was -18 Celsius, and it felt like -30 C with the wind chill. “I left in the third last time because, after the alumni game and main game, I was frozen to the core,” recalled Oliver. “It took me three days to warm up.” Oliver was back at Co