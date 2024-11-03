Keyonte George with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets
Keyonte George (Utah Jazz) with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets, 11/02/2024
Keyonte George (Utah Jazz) with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets, 11/02/2024
Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
Lagway grabbed at the back of his left thigh after he went down in the second quarter.
Three undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
Grant Williams ran into Jayson Tatum like he was making a tackle on a football field.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
In today's edition: The Freddie Freeman legend grows, Wilson makes the catch of the year, top MLB free agents, the game that changed football, and more.
The NFL specifically forbids players from wearing gear with political statements.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers lineup advice for every game on the Week 9 slate!
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 9.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
Nikola Jokić's elbow hit Scottie Barnes in the eye on Monday night while they were fighting for a rebound.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.