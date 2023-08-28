Key support gained in potentially historic election

Angela Alsobrooks received an endorsement Monday in her campaign as a historic U.S. Senate candidate. While hundreds of thousands of people took part in the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, there was another victory for civil rights in Maryland, where segregation ended at the Gwynn Oak Amusement Park in Baltimore County. Sixty years later -- at that same site -- a Maryland political "path-breaker" announced her support for another. Maryland's first Black female House speaker, Adrienne Jones, endorsed Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland's open U.S. Senate race. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin announced in May that he will not seek re-election.