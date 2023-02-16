Key points from Trump's infamous Georgia call

On 2 January 2021, President Trump made a recorded call to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger On the call, he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.Fulton County are now investigating whether the president and his allies tried to illegally influence the results of the electionHere, the Independent takes a look at what the president said on his so-called "perfect" phone call.