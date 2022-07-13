Kevon Harris with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Kevon Harris (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 07/13/2022
The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan
BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if
Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.
The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an
The Ottawa Senators brought a local product home. The Edmonton Oilers finally solidified a troublesome position. And the emergency switch was finally pulled on the league's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. The Senators got things started shortly after the bell rang at 12 p.m. ET by signing veteran forward Claude Giroux to a three-year, US$19.5-million contract — yet another move that signals the f
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc
Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p
Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.
Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken another impending free agent off the board, re-signing forward Rickard Rakell to a six-year, $30 million extension.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev
After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with
Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o
David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.
SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch
Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi
Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.
Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one