Kevin Porter Jr. sets up the nice finish

College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
On this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh and KOC play a game of Panic Meter, review the latest Suns trade and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Phoenix acquired the 7-foot center in a deal with the Hornets on Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan as they chat the current state of the Sacramento Kings & answer mailbag questions from fans.
Matthew Sluka's UNLV career didn't work out, to say the least.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Gary Hall Jr. left behind his 10 Olympic medals while fleeing the Palisades fire with his dog, Puddles.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.