Kevin Porter Jr. scores and draws the foul
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check in with their fifth mock draft of this cycle, and it's good to be Bryce Young, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.
It's tough for the Yankees when the big, bad Dodgers are outspending them.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
More than a dozen people were killed after police said a man drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Scoring has been climbing as of late, but this year the stat inflation has revealed itself in a more subtle way.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Kellen Moore has emerged as a favorite for the Saints job, according to a report.
The Miami Heat aren't the only team worth keeping an eye on as we approach the deadline.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
The game has traditionally tipped off at 9:20 p.m. ET.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Garrett has two years remaining on a five-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2020.
Viewers stayed glued through the end of the Chiefs' 32-29 victory.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
To remember the life of Kobe Bryant on the five-year anniversary of his heartbreaking passing, Larry Nance Jr. opens up about being a rookie during Bryant’s last season in the NBA.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Has there ever been an NFL touchdown awarded without one actually being scored? The Washington Commanders came precariously close to that scenario in Sunday's NFC championship game.
Was Josh Allen really short of the line of gain here?
The Chiefs and Mahomes are once again a topic of debate for NFL officiating.
The Commanders kept up their aggressive play-calling with multiple early gambles in Sunday's NFC championship game.