Kevin Porter Jr. with a 3-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
A franchise record fell to Joel Embiid against the Indiana Pacers after a ninth-straight game scoring 30+ points for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
The Taken star said jokes linking Irish people to fighting and drinking were racist.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
With LeBron James watching and Anthony Davis struggling, Austin Reaves finishes with a career-high 35 points in the Lakers' 111-105 win over the Magic.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
"We'll learn from it and move on," the driver said after what one outlet called a "bonkers meltdown."
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Jon Anik disagrees with Justin Gaethje's criticism toward Michael Bisping following Saturday's UFC 286 headliner.
Gareth Southgate is ready to unleash his attacking triad of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka as England target their first victory in Italy for over 60 years.
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Canada Soccer defended its controversial deal with Canada Soccer Business under questioning on Parliament Hill by the House of Commons heritage committee. The agreement allows the CSB to oversee marketing and broadcasting rights, with an annual payment to Canada Soccer. The arrangement provided Canada Soccer with a guaranteed income while helping fund the Canadian Premier League. But Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane says the governing body is in negotiations to "modernize" the CSB a
Aryna Sabalenka's perfect record against Elena Rybakina was halted as the latter won the Indian Wells Open final in straight sets on Sunday.