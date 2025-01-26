Kevin Porter Jr. with the 2 Pt

The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
The Celtics' veteran leader took a long, winding road to his first NBA title, and he's reaping the rewards of his patience.
Larry Nance Jr. joins KOC to reflect on his experiences with former teammate, Kobe Bryant, as the five-year anniversary of his passing approaches & Tom Haberstroh drops in with the latest NBA news and notes.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
The Commanders are 6-point underdogs at the Eagles and the Bills are 2-point underdogs at the Chiefs.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Phoenix is .500 halfway through the season, but 20-12 when KD plays.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
With Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner being elected to the Hall of Fame, let's look back at the type of impact the trio made in fantasy baseball.
After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.