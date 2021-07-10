Kevin Pillar's RBI single

The Canadian Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fourth time, and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. Here's a capsule look at some of the top players expected to go early when the draft begins Sunday night in Denver: WILL BEDNAR RHP, Mississippi St., 6-foot-2, 229 pounds, 21 years old. The ace of the national champions' pitching staff and the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series saw his draft stock rise through this seaso